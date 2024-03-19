Man arrested for shooting of Kouga councillor’s sons
A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the sons of Kouga mayoral committee member Jaques Alexander, who was shot in a separate incident in February.
An investigation by Kouga police and law enforcement agencies resulted in a 23-year-old man being arrested on Monday afternoon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.