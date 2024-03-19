Korsten Clinic pharmacy on life support
The Korsten Clinic pharmacy is in intensive care, with a meagre staff complement battling to manage a small but crucial cog in the health system.
Where before there were two pharmacists and two assistant pharmacists, there are now two pharmacists and no assistant pharmacists...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.