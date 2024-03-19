News

Fishy situation as endangered Cape gannets hit by oil

At least 100 birds on Bird Island in Algoa Bay soaked with yellowish residue

By Guy Rogers - 19 March 2024

A mysterious oil pollution incident in the Bird Island area has left at least 100 endangered Cape gannets stripped of their waterproofing and unable to dive or hunt.

Thirty of the birds have been captured and the rescuers took advantage of a brief respite in the bad sea conditions to ferry them on Tuesday to the Port of Port Elizabeth and then across to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation Of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) centre in Cape Recife to be cleaned and rehabilitated...

