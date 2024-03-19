Fishy situation as endangered Cape gannets hit by oil
At least 100 birds on Bird Island in Algoa Bay soaked with yellowish residue
A mysterious oil pollution incident in the Bird Island area has left at least 100 endangered Cape gannets stripped of their waterproofing and unable to dive or hunt.
Thirty of the birds have been captured and the rescuers took advantage of a brief respite in the bad sea conditions to ferry them on Tuesday to the Port of Port Elizabeth and then across to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation Of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) centre in Cape Recife to be cleaned and rehabilitated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.