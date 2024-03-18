Wounded Kouga councillor’s sons shot outside nightclub
As DA councillor Jaques Alexander awaits surgery to have bullets removed, two of his sons are now recovering in hospital after being shot outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub during the early hours of Sunday.
Alexander, a Kouga mayoral committee member, said it was unclear if the attempt on his life, which left him with six bullet wounds on February 29, and the shooting of his sons were linked. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.