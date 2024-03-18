We will also look into Recolin’s death, Gayton McKenzie vows
Family of eight-year-old Bay boy welcomes pledge from PA leader at prayer meeting for another missing child, Joslin Smith, 6
Every night they fervently prayed for justice and closure following the loss of their child, whose skeletal remains were found a stone’s throw from their Helenvale home five years ago.
This weekend, a mother and father finally received an answer to their prayers — the investigation into what happened to little Recolin Witbooi would be revisited...
