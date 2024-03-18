While fans of singer Kelly Khumalo continue to rally behind her during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial her sister, Zandile “Zandie” Gumede, née Khumalo, took to her timeline to do the same.
This after the singer was recently again a talking point at the Pretoria high court hearing evidence about the murder of her boyfriend
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya's written confession and statement claimed friends, had called him during the week of the murder to tell him about a job. He claimed he was told they had allegedly been hired by singer and actress Kelly to kill Meyiwa.
“I asked them if they [had] already charged the money, and they said ‘Yes’. They charged R100,000. Marco told us Kelly wants money from Senzo.”
‘We are almost there’ — Zandie Gumede on Kelly Khumalo’s alleged implication in Senzo trial
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Zandie Khumalo
While fans of singer Kelly Khumalo continue to rally behind her during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial her sister, Zandile “Zandie” Gumede, née Khumalo, took to her timeline to do the same.
This after the singer was recently again a talking point at the Pretoria high court hearing evidence about the murder of her boyfriend
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya's written confession and statement claimed friends, had called him during the week of the murder to tell him about a job. He claimed he was told they had allegedly been hired by singer and actress Kelly to kill Meyiwa.
“I asked them if they [had] already charged the money, and they said ‘Yes’. They charged R100,000. Marco told us Kelly wants money from Senzo.”
Responding to recent reports, Zandie took to her timeline to share a picture of the singer and their mother with the caption: "Bo Mashobane, we are almost there, God is at work. There’s an English saying that goes ‘lies will travel halfway across the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes and tying its laces’. The truth has finally finished putting its shoes on and the journey must begin."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News