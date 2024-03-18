Plett gears up for third Ocean Festival
Host of activities on offer, ranging from beach cleanups and child-friendly activities to scuba diving and birding
The third Plett Ocean Festival promises a whale of a time with more live music, educational activities and seaside excursions planned for the 10-day event.
The festival, aimed at educating people about the importance and fragility of the oceans while fostering a sense of shared environmental responsibility, will begin on June 21 with a three-day marine science symposium at Beacon Island...
