Houses, land given to Kurland residents in Plettenberg Bay
RDP houses and land to farm on are some of the things residents from Kurland in Plettenburg Bay have to look forward to after many years of begging for assistance.
About 1,000 people attended the official handover of the land to the Bitou municipality by department of agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.