Houses, land given to Kurland residents in Plettenberg Bay

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 16 March 2024

RDP houses and land to farm on are some of the things residents from Kurland in Plettenburg Bay have to look forward to after many years of begging for assistance.

About 1,000 people attended the official handover of the land to the Bitou municipality by department of agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza on Thursday...

