Two people were killed and a third wounded by a group of gun-wielding men in Van der Kemp Street, Zwide, on Thursday night.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the three men were shot multiple times at about 7pm.
Those killed were 20 and 25 years old.
“Police responded to the shooting, and two men were found lying outside a silver Toyota Avanza,” Naidu said.
“A third victim was wounded in the upper chest and left leg.”
Naidu said a high-speed chase between the victims and the perpetrators had preceded the fatal incident.
The Avanza finally came to a stop when the driver was shot and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a wall.
Naidu said the suspects were still at large.
HeraldLIVE
Two killed, one wounded in Zwide shooting
Image: Picture: 123RF
HeraldLIVE
