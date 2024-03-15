Settlement with union ends strike at NMU
The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has finally reached a wage agreement with Nelson Mandela University (NMU) after a protracted strike at the institution.
The union's national spokesperson, Lwazi Nkolonzi, said the settlement included wage and medical aid elements...
