No news on Kariega mom’s abduction

By Brandon Nel - 15 March 2024

A 34-year-old woman is still missing after being abducted at gunpoint in the driveway of her Kariega home on Wednesday.

Sonam Gajjar, the wife of Kariega businessman Rikesh, was snatched from her Toyota Atos in Mosel Road just before 8am...

