Come island-hopping with The Herald Cooking Masterclasses
The Herald Cooking Masterclasses will be taking participants on a taste adventure to exotic islands across the globe this year.
In its sixth year, The Herald Cooking Masterclasses series is a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay...
