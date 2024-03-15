700 LED lights to brighten streets in Kouga energy-savings drive
The Kouga Municipality is replacing 702 high-energy street lights with low-consumption LED lights at a cost of R2.5m after securing grant funding from the department of minerals and energy.
“Municipalities have the opportunity to apply for this funding to implement projects such as street light replacements and to increase the energy efficiency of municipal buildings and assets such as pump stations,” Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman said...
