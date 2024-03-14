Security tightened at home of kidnapped Kariega woman
Heavily armed guards patrol property as family prays for safe return of Sonam Gajjar,34
The family of missing woman Sonam Gajjar has beefed up security around the Kariega home, with heavily armed private security guards dotted around the property.
And while the family had still not received a ransom demand by Thursday morning, it was holding on to the hope that the mother of two would be found unharmed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.