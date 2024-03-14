One person died and two were arrested after a shootout between about seven men and security officers in Swartkops on Wednesday night.
Asked to move their vehicle, the men, sitting in a VW Golf behind Truckers Inn, opened fire on the security officers.
The incident occurred at about 11.10pm.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the security officers had been conducting patrols in hotspot areas.
“The security officials were patrolling at the back of the Truckers Inn depot when they noticed a white VW Golf parked in an unauthorised parking area,” she said.
“As the guards approached to request them to move, an argument erupted.
“After the officers requested backup, and on arrival of their armed response vehicle, the men fired at the vehicle.
“The officials returned fire and one suspect, who was wounded, died on the way to hospital. Two other suspects were apprehended.”
Janse van Rensburg said two firearms had been recovered and it was later established that the Golf had been hijacked in Kwazakhele in December.
The arrested men, aged 27 and 28, were detained on charges of attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and possession of a hijacked vehicle.
They will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon.
One dead, two arrested, after shootout with security officers
Image: FILE
