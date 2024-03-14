Nelson Mandela Bay rocked by rising tide of abductions
Cops troubled by spate of kidnappings as Sonam Gajjar is snatched from vehicle outside Kariega home
Another abduction has shattered the peace of a Nelson Mandela Bay family, with the wife of a prominent businessman violently snatched from her vehicle outside her home in Kariega on Wednesday morning.
And as the hunt for the four men behind Sonam Gajjar’s brazen kidnapping intensifies, the whereabouts of another Bay resident, Neal Ah-Tow, remain unknown — 13 days after he was abducted from outside his Sidwell business...
