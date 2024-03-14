Nelson Mandela Bay fury as Chiefs game moves to EL
NMB admits outstanding R13.5m may be behind Chippa boss's blindside
If Chippa United play their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs in East London in April, the soccer outfit will be in breach of agreement, according to Nelson Mandela Bay sports, recreation, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana.
Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi held a media conference in East London last week to announce the fixtures to be played at the newly revamped Buffalo City Stadium...
