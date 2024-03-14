Crowdfunding effort nets R50,000 for ANC in Eastern Cape
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has received more than R50,000 through a crowdfunding initiative it launched in Port Alfred on Friday.
ANC provincial treasurer Zolile Williams said party members had been receptive to the request for donations...
