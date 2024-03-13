Senior Nelson Mandela Bay official Dyani cleared of fraud allegations
Municipality not misled during salary negotiations, NPA finds
Nelson Mandela Bay’s chief operations officer, Christopher Dyani, has been cleared by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority regarding allegations of falsifying information to secure a higher salary when hired by the municipality.
The director of public prosecutions found the municipality was not misled during salary negotiations with Dyani...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.