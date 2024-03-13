Scholar transport gets R725m boost
Funding will help ‘stabilise troubled programme in short to medium term’
The Eastern Cape provincial government has set aside R725m to tackle the province’s scholar transport crisis.
Since the start of the school year, protests have ensued, marked by the burning of tyres and the closure of schools due to pupils experiencing delays in getting transport. ..
