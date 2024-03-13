A R100,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help catch those responsible for the recent spate of cash-in-transit attacks in the Eastern Cape.
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of cash-in-transit robbers
A R100,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help catch those responsible for the recent spate of cash-in-transit attacks in the Eastern Cape.
G4S Cash Solutions put up the reward on Wednesday.
G4S managing director Amit Devir said the tip-offs should contain credible and useful information leading to the successful arrest, prosecution and conviction of criminals involved in the attacks.
“We have seen a significant rise in attacks in the Eastern Cape over the past three months, and we are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held accountable,” Devir said.
“CIT attacks are becoming more violent in nature, which puts our people and members of the public in danger.
“We need the local community and anyone with any information related to these attacks to come forward to help us and law enforcement catch these criminals.”
Devir said anyone with information was urged to contact Steven Kruger on 083-269-3403, or to email investigation@za.g4s.com
“This information can be shared anonymously, or on the record. All information will be shared with the appropriate law enforcement agencies, with which G4S is co-operating in the investigation of these crimes.”
HeraldLIVE
