Opposition less than impressed with Mvoko’s budget

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 March 2024

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s 2024/2025 budget speech failed to make an impact with opposition parties on Tuesday as they labelled it desperate, offering more of the same without any tangible plans to enhance service delivery. 

Mvoko laid out the allocation of R95.4bn at the legislature in Bhisho...

