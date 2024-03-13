Four suspects sought in Kariega mom’s abduction
Four suspects are believed to be involved in the kidnapping of Kariega mom Sonam Gajjar, who was snatched on Wednesday morning while leaving the family home.
Gajjar, a mother of two and wife of well-known businessman in the area, Rikesh, was abducted in Mosel Road...
