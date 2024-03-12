Thieves strip Sars’ ornate brass doors in Central
Urgent steps needed to end pillaging of metro’s heritage assets, says historical society chair Graham Taylor
The ornate brass inlays on the back doors of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) building in Central have been stolen as the pillaging of Nelson Mandela Bay’s heritage assets continues.
The front doors of the Sars building are in St Mary’s Terrace, but thieves hit the three back doors, two facing into Winston Ntshona Street and one facing into John Kani Road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.