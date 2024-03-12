Motherwell literacy mentor celebrates new isiXhosa book
Hoping to send out a message of hope and love through the pages of his book, Motherwell literacy mentor Madoda Ndlakuse says Bamfuna Efile (They want him dead) was written to encourage people to be kinder to each other.
Ndlakuse, 42, said demand for this new book had become evident when he attended the Eastern Cape Book Fair in East London earlier in March...
