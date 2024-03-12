Man, 20, dies after being hit by stray bullet in Helenvale gang shootout

A young man with Down syndrome died after a stray bullet hit him in the head in Gqeberha’s northern areas late on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Alton Perry’s body was found at a home in Stanford Road, Helenvale, at about 5.25pm.
He said the 20-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.
“We can confirm that the body of Perry, 20, was found in a wooden extension of a home in old Stanford Road, Helenvale, on Monday,” Beetge said.
“He was found with one gunshot wound to the head and it is allegedly from a stray projectile from crossfire between two rival gangs.”
Beetge said Gelvandale police were investigating a case of murder.
