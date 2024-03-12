Call for focus on jobs in provincial budget
Calls have been made for finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko to table a “jobs-focused budget” on Tuesday.
Mvoko will table the province’s budget for the 2024 financial year in Bhisho...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.