Call centre company opens second office in Gqeberha
Gqeberha is continuing to reap the benefits of a growing demand for call centres in the Eastern Cape, with global business services (GBS) provider Teleperformance opening up a second centre in the city.
Teleperformance announced it would be opening offices in Greenacres and expected to employ 500 people in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.