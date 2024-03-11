News

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on candidates list for May elections

11 March 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The ANC will on Monday brief the media on its national and provincial candidates list for the May elections.

This comes after the leaking of its list hours after it was submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa on Friday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read