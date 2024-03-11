News

Vusi Nova excited to perform at home, where it all began

Star to join other well-known artists in annual gospel, Afro-soul concert

11 March 2024
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Multi award-winning Gqeberha musician Vusi Nova is hoping to heal, encourage and entertain the audience at the third annual Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion Concert.

The singing sensation will also pay tribute to another star-studded performer from the Home of Legends, the late Zahara, during the third annual instalment of the concert at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on March 29...

