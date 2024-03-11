Vusi Nova excited to perform at home, where it all began
Star to join other well-known artists in annual gospel, Afro-soul concert
Multi award-winning Gqeberha musician Vusi Nova is hoping to heal, encourage and entertain the audience at the third annual Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion Concert.
The singing sensation will also pay tribute to another star-studded performer from the Home of Legends, the late Zahara, during the third annual instalment of the concert at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre on March 29...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.