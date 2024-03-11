Oscar gunning for second term as premier
ANC confident of winning more than 50% of votes nationally, upbeat Mabuyane tells Eastern Cape election manifesto launch
The race for the post of Eastern Cape premier in the ANC has begun, with three candidates already being earmarked for the position in the new administration by the national executive committee (NEC).
Premier Oscar Mabuyane is vying for a second term, and is among the trio who will be interviewed for the position...
