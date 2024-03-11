Chamber establishes business cluster in Walmer
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has been spearheading the establishment of geographical [business] clusters across the metro, with the latest and 10th formally established for the Walmer area.
The establishment of the new cluster adds to the list of already operational clusters, which are Baakens Valley, Beachfront, Deal Party, Fairview, Kariega, Neave (Korsten), North End, Perseverance and Struandale...
