No oil spill on Bay beaches, only ash from fires, municipality confirms

By Herald Reporter - 10 March 2024
A man fishing at Pollok beach
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has reopened three beaches that were temporarily closed at the weekend.

This, after the municipality initially suspected an oil spill following sightings of black patches in the water. 

However, further investigation revealed the patches to be ash from recent fires.

The affected beaches were Kings, Humewood and Pollok.

"Following a communication on Saturday of a suspected oil spill, an investigation has confirmed that the substance found in the water was ash from the recent fires that happened in Summerstrand and the surrounding areas on Friday," the municipality said  on Sunday morning.

"The beaches are now cleared to be safe for bathers.

"The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused."

