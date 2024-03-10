News

International recognition for Bay’s Raggy Charters

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 10 March 2024

Gqeberha’s Raggy Charters Marine-Eco Cruises has earned a Global Humane Tourism certification for its humane approach to preserving and promoting some of the Bay’s most prized, though passing, seagoing residents.

The certificate was awarded in late February by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill

Most Read