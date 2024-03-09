Somerset East nonprofit supported Frunt Runnaz is first Eastern Cape team to be accepted in national U21 soccer tournament
Blue Crane makes a run for Pirates Cup
An inspirational Karoo soccer team are heading to the seventh edition of the Pirates Cup football competition, making them the first team from the province to be invited to participate — and they mean business.
Somerset East-based Frunt Runnaz Football Club was formed by the nonprofit organisation Frunt Runnaz Movement to uplift the youth of the Blue Crane municipality and recently rejuvenated the communities in the district as they celebrate the news that their boys are going against some of the best U21 footballers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.