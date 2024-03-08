News

World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month

By Maytaal Angel - 08 March 2024
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Sompongtom

The UN food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.

The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.

Reuters

