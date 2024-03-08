The UN food agency's world price index fell in February for a seventh consecutive month as lower prices for all major cereals more than offset the rising price of sugar and meat.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 117.3 points in February, down from a revised 118.2 points the previous month, the agency said on Friday.
The February reading was the lowest since February 2021.
Reuters
World food price index falls in February for seventh straight month
Image: 123RF/Sompongtom
