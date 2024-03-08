News

Senior supply chain official fired for gross misconduct

After long suspension, SA Local Government Bargaining Council rules that Ngxesha be dismissed

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 March 2024

After being suspended for 30 months but with a brief return earlier in 2024, the SA Local Government Bargaining Council has ruled that senior Bay  supply chain director Cynthia Ngxesha be dismissed.

In her  judgment, Ntombekhaya Sesani handed down the sanction on February 29...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read