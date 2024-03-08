Police called in after pandemonium at Nelson Mandela Bay school

Chaos erupted at a school in Gqeberha’s northern areas on Thursday when a child started running wildly, repeatedly bashing his head against walls and convulsing, while about 20 pupils attempted to restrain him, eventually prompting police intervention.
Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the incident occurred at Booysen Park Secondary School at about 9am.
At 11am, the rest of the school day was called off.
“Pandemonium ensued as the child bashed his head against walls and ran amok, inciting a chaotic pursuit by other pupils that sent the community into a frenzy, with order only being restored when the police apprehended him,” Mtima said.
He said a prayer meeting with community members, featuring pastors, had been scheduled for Friday.
Mtima denied a rumour that pupils had consumed a “toxic potion”.
Community members claimed on Facebook that the children had been playing a game that invited evil spirits to the school.
Mtima said the matter was under investigation.
HeraldLIVE
