N3 PMB-bound closed after fatal crash

The N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound was closed on Friday after a multi-vehicle pile-up which claimed the life of a delivery driver.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to the crash involving two trucks and a light delivery vehicle at the Ashburton off-ramp near Pietermaritzburg at about 1pm.
“Paramedics did a quick triage and found the driver of the light delivery vehicle was trapped in the wreckage.”
Staff assessed the man, believed to be in his 50s, and found he had sustained major injuries and there was nothing that could be done and he was declared dead,” said Jamieson.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Image: ALS Paramedics
