Bay fire teams on the scene and firebreak also helping to keep blaze back

Large fire raging near Summerstrand houses

By Guy Rogers - 08 March 2024
A big fire, helped by the strong southwesterly wind, is burning in Summerstrand
POTENTIALLY DEVASTATING: A big fire, helped by the strong southwesterly wind, is burning in Summerstrand
Image: 123RF

A large fire has erupted in the open land south of Gomery Avenue in Summerstrand.

Speaking to The Herald at 2pm on Friday, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality acting executive director for safety and security Nilton Whiteboy said firefighters and fire engines were on the scene, near the intersection of Gomery Avenue and Strandfontein Road.

“It is a big fire, but we have sufficient fire trucks and personnel on site at the moment, and we are protecting the houses,” he said.

“There is also a 50m fire break on the edge of the open land and the houses, so that is helping.”

Whiteboy said the fire was the same one that had begun last week.

“It was in an inaccessible area and we were not able to get close enough to extinguish it.

“Now with this strong southwest wind it has become a problem.”

He said the fire was coming from Driftsands and the NMU nature reserve, but there was no threat to university buildings.

