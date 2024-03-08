News

Four accused of shooting Kouga councillor abandon bail bids

By Riaan Marais - 08 March 2024

The four men accused of shooting a member of the Kouga mayoral committee last week have opted to abandon their bids for bail.

Luciano Jacobs, Athenkosi Gidane, Mthumzi Gani and Lutho Mbatha made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Friday, when their newly appointed private attorney, Bond Nyoka, indicated his clients would reconsider their applications for bail at a later stage...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read