Four accused of shooting Kouga councillor abandon bail bids
The four men accused of shooting a member of the Kouga mayoral committee last week have opted to abandon their bids for bail.
Luciano Jacobs, Athenkosi Gidane, Mthumzi Gani and Lutho Mbatha made a brief appearance in the Humansdorp magistrate’s court on Friday, when their newly appointed private attorney, Bond Nyoka, indicated his clients would reconsider their applications for bail at a later stage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.