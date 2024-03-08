Confusion reigns over Nelson Mandela Bay epilepsy patient’s nightmarish ordeal
Was it all just a horrible mix-up?
Answers by the department of health about how a New Brighton woman ended up in hospital after a routine visit to a clinic have caused even more confusion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.