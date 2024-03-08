News

Confusion reigns over Nelson Mandela Bay epilepsy patient’s nightmarish ordeal

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 March 2024

Was it all just a horrible mix-up?

Answers by the department of health about how a New Brighton woman ended up in hospital after a routine visit to a clinic have caused even more confusion...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read