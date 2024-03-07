SANDF to finally pay hundreds of Umzimvubu Regiment reservists
The SA National Defence Force is finally set to pay millions of rand to hundreds of Eastern Cape reservists who never even made it off the base when they were called up to assist in combating the public violence and mass looting in KwaZulu-Natal almost three years ago.
More than R23m has been earmarked to pay the 815 reservists who were called up but an audit now under way will determine if they all meet the necessary requirements. ..
