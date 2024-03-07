Quest to support sexual assault survivors in Nelson Mandela Bay
In her 30 years as a prosecutor, Linda le Roux has seen little change in the attitude towards survivors of sexual assault.
She rarely finds instances where hijack or robbery victims are blamed for the crimes against them, yet in about half of rape cases, questions are asked of the victim’s character...
