Nelson Mandela Bay’s vandalised Driftsands facility a picture of neglect
A grim scene of neglect is evident at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Driftsands depot, with furniture and equipment abandoned while quad bikes and jet skis are left to rust amid overgrown grass and debris.
The property in Forest Hill has become a target for vagrants who have plunged the facility into darkness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.