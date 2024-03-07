Gqeberha accountant jailed for 22 years for stealing R50m
Disgraced Gqeberha accountant Jonathan Blow has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars for stealing more than R50m to fuel his gambling addiction.
Blow, 52, who worked as an accountant for two SUPERSPAR stores in Nelson Mandela Bay, had pleaded guilty to two counts of theft in the city’s commercial crimes court...
