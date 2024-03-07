Birding tourism takes flight in the Garden Route
In a bid to grow tourism and ensure birds in the Garden Route are protected, the Kwendalo Institute is tapping into avitourism.
The institute has collaborated with BirdLife Plettenberg Bay and BirdLife SA to achieve this goal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.