Wastewater treatment crisis looms for Bay
R6bn needed to boost sanitation infrastructure on brink of collapse, warns infrastructure and engineering department
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is on the brink of a wastewater treatment crisis and almost R6bn is needed to augment sanitation infrastructure as sewage spills become a daily occurrence in residential and business areas across the city.
Residents often dig trenches to try to divert rising wastewater which forms ponds of raw sewage in their gardens...
