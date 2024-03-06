News

Tsitsikamma Primary — the little school that could

Gqeberha high court ruling a huge relief for 220 pupils, parents and staff who had been threatened with closure by Bhisho

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 06 March 2024

Classes will continue as usual at a small Eastern Cape primary school with a 96% pass rate that was threatened with closure by provincial education bosses.

On Tuesday, the Gqeberha high court upheld an urgent application to halt the department’s plans to convert Tsitsikamma Primary into a high school...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read