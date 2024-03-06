Tsitsikamma Primary — the little school that could
Gqeberha high court ruling a huge relief for 220 pupils, parents and staff who had been threatened with closure by Bhisho
Classes will continue as usual at a small Eastern Cape primary school with a 96% pass rate that was threatened with closure by provincial education bosses.
On Tuesday, the Gqeberha high court upheld an urgent application to halt the department’s plans to convert Tsitsikamma Primary into a high school...
