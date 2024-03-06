Title deeds will boost value of East Cape agriculture for all, stakeholders say
Supplying secure land tenure, improving roads and ensuring livestock traceability were three of the key issues raised at a stakeholder meeting hosted by the Eastern Cape rural development and agrarian reform department in Addo on Tuesday.
Hosting the meeting at the Africanos Country Estate, MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said it was important to transform the sector and to bridge the divide between “a world-class commercial sector and inefficient developing sector, comprising mainly black producers”...
